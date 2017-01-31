Wade to return home from New Zealand due to back injury

MELBOURNE, Australia — Cricket Australia says wicketkeeper Matthew Wade's back injury which ruled him out of the opening match in the Chappell-Hadlee one-day international series will prevent him from playing in the remaining two games.

Wade, who was appointed captain for the series in the absence of Steve Smith and David Warner, injured his back during preparations for the opening match in Auckland and has failed to recover in time for Thursday's second match in Napier.

He was to return to Australia on Wednesday.

Aaron Finch, who stood in for Wade as captain on Monday, will take charge of the two remaining matches in the series, including in Hamilton on Sunday.

No replacement player will be drafted into the squad, meaning Peter Handscomb will keep wickets for the remainder of the series.