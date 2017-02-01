Crouch scores 100th PL goal as Stoke draws 1-1 with Everton

STOKE, England — Stoke striker Peter Crouch scored his 100th Premier League goal in his team's 1-1 draw at home to Everton on Wednesday.

The former England international became the 26th player to reach the landmark when he scored from close range in the seventh minute, and he marked the occasion by celebrating with his familiar 'robot' dance.

Crouch scored his first Premier League goal nearly 15 years ago.

Everton earned a point because of a 39th-minute own goal by Ryan Shawcross, who turned in a cross from Seamus Coleman under pressure from Romelu Lukaku. The goal was initially ruled out because officials thought Lukaku got the last touch from an offside position, but they quickly changed their mind after a discussion.