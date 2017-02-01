Sports

Egypt beats Burkina Faso to reach African Cup final

A Burkina Faso supporter dances on the stands while waiting for the start of the African Cup of Nations semifinal soccer match between Burkina Faso and Egypt at the Stade de l'Amitie, in Libreville, Gabon, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

A Burkina Faso supporter dances on the stands while waiting for the start of the African Cup of Nations semifinal soccer match between Burkina Faso and Egypt at the Stade de l'Amitie, in Libreville, Gabon, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

LIBREVILLE, Gabon — Egypt is back in the African Cup of Nations final on its return to the tournament following a seven-year absence after winning a penalty shootout against Burkina Faso on Wednesday.

Egypt missed its first spot-kick in the semifinal but Burkina Faso then missed two, with 44-year-old Egyptian goalkeeper Essam el-Hadary's save from Bertrand Traore sealing a 4-3 win in the shootout.

The game at Libreville's Stade de l'Amitie ended 1-1 after extra time, with Mohamed Salah's 66th minute goal for Egypt cancelled out by Aristide Bance seven minutes later.

Egypt, seeking a record-extending eighth African title, will play the winner of Thursday's semifinal between Ghana and Cameroon.

Egypt hadn't played at the African Cup since 2010, when it won a third straight title to take its record to seven African Cup triumphs.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular