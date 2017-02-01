Falcons: WR Jones will "100 per cent rolling" in Super Bowl
HOUSTON — The Atlanta Falcons say All-Pro receiver Julio Jones is not slowed at all by a sprained toe.
Even though Jones was listed as limited on Wednesday's Super Bowl practice report, coach Dan Quinn said "it would take an awful lot, an act of nature, for him not to be 100
Jones was wearing neon yellow cleats as he took part in a 1-hour, 24-minute practice at Rice University. He sprinted and cut without any apparent problems, never limping on an 80-degree afternoon.
