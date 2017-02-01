France centre Yann David out of opening game against England

PARIS — France's Six Nations preparations have been hit by another injury with centre Yann David pulling out of the squad ahead of Saturday's opening match away to defending champion England.

France has been rocked by a spate of withdrawals and David, who hurt his thigh in training on Tuesday, now joins the list.

The French Rugby Federation said Wednesday that David had to pull out following medical tests, adding that he will not be replaced before the match at Twickenham.

David, who is a backup centre , is also doubtful for the home game against Scotland on Feb. 12.

France coach Guy Noves only has three fit centres to face England. He must choose between Gael Fickou, Remi Lamerat and Mathieu Bastareaud to form his midfield partnership against last season's Grand Slam winners.

Flanker Raphael Lakafia, hooker Camille Chat, loosehead prop Eddy Ben Arous and star centre Wesley Fofana previously withdraw from the squad.