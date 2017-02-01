France centre Yann David out of opening game against England
PARIS — France's Six Nations preparations have been hit by another injury with
France has been rocked by a spate of withdrawals and David, who hurt his thigh in training on Tuesday, now joins the list.
The French Rugby Federation said Wednesday that David had to pull out following medical tests, adding that he will not be replaced before the match at Twickenham.
David, who is a backup
France coach Guy Noves only has three fit
Flanker Raphael Lakafia, hooker Camille Chat, loosehead prop Eddy Ben Arous and star
France, which finished second-to-last in last year's tournament, is also without experienced flyhalf Francois Trinh-Duc as he recovers from a broken arm.
