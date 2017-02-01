Gabriel Jesus lights up City with goal on 1st league start

LONDON — Gabriel Jesus marked his full Premier League debut with a goal and an assist as Manchester City's new-generation attacking machine tore through West Ham in a ruthless 4-0 Premier League victory on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Brazilian prodigy flaunted his speedy talents to devastating effect against a disjointed West Ham, showing he has quickly adapted to English football by laying on the opener for Kevin De Bruyne and then scoring City's third.

"He helps a lot with the high pressing, he's so intense, he's so aggressive," City manager Pep Guardiola said. "He is able to keep going, to fight against guys who are taller than him."

Only one area needs some work — his discipline — after waving an imaginary card at the referee and being shown the real thing in yellow. Aside from that lapse, he slipped into a thrilling triumvirate up front with 22-year-old Raheem Sterling and 21-year-old Leroy Sane.

Guardiola sees them as the "future of the club" and their teammates were also beaming in east London.

"They are very sharp, these guys," De Bruyne said. "They are so quick, it's almost impossible for us to follow them in the midfield. They have great energy."

Their challenge now is to turn City into title-challengers again, with Guardiola's side remaining fifth. Eradicating the four-point gap from the Champions League places is the priority, and that's experience could not.

The 31-year-old midfielder David Silva also netted at the Olympic Stadium and the rout was completed by City's oldest outfield player in the second half when 33-year-old Yaya Toure converted a penalty.

De Bruyne bridges the generations, with the 25-year-old playmaker pulling the strings from midfield, instigating attacks — just as he did for the opener.

Setting the tone for an inept performance by 11th-place West Ham, Aaron Creswell's poor pass on the halfway line allowed De Bruyne to seize possession and launch a counterattack. The Belgium international carried the ball forward through the centre of pitch unchallenged before rolling it out to Gabriel Jesus on the right flank. As De Bruyne advanced, Gabriel Jesus squared a pass back to the midfielder who coolly swept a shot into the bottom corner in the 17th minute.

On De Bruyne's 50th Premier League appearance, this was his 11th goal, and he was the creator of City's second four minutes later. A through-ball to Sane allowed the German to dribble in from the left before laying off the cutback for Silva to tap-in.

Gabriel Jesus' shining moment came six minutes before halftime, completing a move that started with more sloppiness from West Ham. Pedro Obiang conceded possession and Sane exploited the carelessness before threading the ball through to Sterling. The England winger picked out Gabriel Jesus to slot home.

Few goals will be easier for the 2016 Olympic gold medallist in the Premier League. But few teams will roll over as meekly as a West Ham side reeling from the January transfer window departure of Dimitri Payet, its brightest of midfield talents.

The loss of one player, however gifted, cannot account for such a capitulation but West Ham was coming up against a Manchester City side attacking with abandon.

It was exemplified by high quality passes such as the one De Bruyne threaded through to Sterling in the second half. Sterling couldn't continue his advance on goal as he was tripped by January recruit Jose Fonte, but Toure did convert from the spot in the 67th minute.

On a night when City provided a glimpse of the promising future, Toure and Silva were the only two players in the starting lineup who also started the game that clinched the team's first Premier League title five years ago.

Roberto Mancini, City's 2012 title-winning manager, was in the east London stands on Wednesday to watch this fresh generation in action under Guardiola's command. So too was Sergio Aguero, whose stoppage-time goal against Queens Park Rangers clinched that title, with the 28-year-old striker forced to watch from the bench until replacing Sterling in the second half.