Ghislaine Landry takes over for Jen Kish as Canada rugby sevens captain

Jen Kish may be back in action for the Canadian rugby sevens team but she won't be captaining the squad.

Rugby Canada says veteran Ghislaine Landry, who led the team in Dubai in December when Kish was out injured, will continue as skipper at the Sydney Sevens.

The decision to change captains was made because Kish is no longer centralized with the team in Langford, B.C., and so is not part of the daily training environment, Rugby Canada said.

The 28-year-old Kish, who led Canada to the bronze medal at last summer's Rio Olympics, has elected to train in her home town of Edmonton this season. Fellow veteran Ashley Steacy, 29, is doing the same thing out of Lethbridge, Alta.

Kish missed the first stop on the HSBC Women's Sevens Series after aggravating a neck injury.

Toronto's Landry, a longtime member of the Canadian team, ranks second in all-time scoring on the circuit with 617 points.

The Canadian men are also under new leadership, although it is likely more temporary.

Skipper John Moonlight relinquished the captaincy for tournaments in Wellington and Sydney after missing time in training due to his studies to become a firefighter.