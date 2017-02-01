Jelle Van Damme stays with Galaxy, becomes designated player

CARSON, Calif. — Defender Jelle Van Damme has agreed to a contract extension with the LA Galaxy as a designated player.

The Galaxy announced the deal Wednesday, but didn't announce the terms.

The 33-year-old Belgian had an outstanding debut season with the Galaxy last year, appearing in 32 games and leading one of MLS' stingiest defences . The Galaxy yielded just 39 goals all season.

Van Damme has played for Southampton, Werder Bremen and Wolverhampton Wanderers during a well- travelled career. He also made 30 appearances for the Belgian national team.