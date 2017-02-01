Jets hire Stump Mitchell as running backs coach

Mitchell served in the same role the last four seasons with Arizona, including working with Jets coach Todd Bowles from 2013-14 on Cardinals coach Bruce Arians' staff.

The 57-year-old Mitchell replaces Marcel Shipp, who was not retained by Bowles after the season. The former NFL running back helped develop the Cardinals' David Johnson into one of the league's top playmakers, and takes over a Jets unit that includes Matt Forte and Bilal Powell. He also has been an assistant with Seattle and Washington, and was the head coach at Morgan State (1996-98) and Southern (2010-12).