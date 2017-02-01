Jury selection finishing in Cuban ballplayer smuggling case

MIAMI — Jury selection is wrapping up in Miami federal court for a sports agent and an associate charged with illegally smuggling Cuban baseball players from the communist island to the U.S.

A federal judge said final questioning of jurors is scheduled for Wednesday morning in the case of Bartolo Hernandez and Julio Estrada, both of whom have pleaded not guilty. Opening statements are expected Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors say Cuban baseball players paid the smuggling ring more than $15 million to leave the island in secretive ventures that included surreptitious boat voyages, fake documents and sometimes threats of violence.