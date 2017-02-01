Khris Davis beats A's in salary arbitration, gets $5M
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Khris Davis has defeated the Oakland Athletics in salary arbitration.
The outfielder on Wednesday was awarded a $5 million salary this season by arbitrators Mark Irvings, Gil Vernon and Mark Burstein, who heard the case a day earlier. The A's had argued he should be paid $4.65 million.
Davis, Oakland's regular left fielder, hit .247 for a second straight year and established career highs of 42 home runs and 102 RBIs in his first season with the A's. He earned $524,500 and was eligible for arbitration for the first time.
Boston defeated pitcher Fernando Abad on Tuesday in the first case this year. The 31-year-old left-hander was awarded $2 million instead of his $2.7 million request.
Hearings run through Feb. 17.
