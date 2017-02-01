Kuznetsov, Marchand and Burns named NHL three stars of the month for January

NEW YORK — Washington Capitals centre Evgeny Kuznetsov was named NHL first star of the month on Wednesday after recording 20 points over 15 games in January.

Kuznetsov had seven goals and 13 assists to lead the Capitals to a 12-2-1 record last month.

Boston Bruins left-winger Brad Marchand was the second star and San Jose Sharks defenceman Brent Burns was the third star.

Marchand had 20 points (11-9) in 14 games, including a five-point effort on Jan. 14 against the Philadelphia Flyers.