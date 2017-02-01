Milan midfielder Bonaventura out for rest of season

MILAN — AC Milan midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura has had surgery on his injured left thigh, ending his season early.

Milan says Wednesday's surgery in Finland was a success but that "the recovery time will be 4 months, unless complications arise."

The Serie A club says "the surgery was necessary because of the complete detachment of his left adductor longus tendon from the bone," and because of the partial detachment of other tendons.

The 27-year-old Bonaventura was a key starter for Milan, with four goals in 21 appearances this season.