Montreal Alouettes sign veteran Canadian defensive lineman Keith Shologan
MONTREAL — Keith Shologan has a new home.
The Canadian defensive lineman signed a two-year deal with the Montreal Alouettes on Wednesday, a day after being released by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
The six-foot-two, 295-pound Shologan, a 31-year-old native of Spruce Grove, Alta., had 22 tackles and two sacks in 18 games with Winnipeg last season.
"We are very happy to add a player of Keith's calibre to our defensive squad," Montreal GM Kavis Reed said in a statement. "We have acquired a Canadian player which will give us even more flexibility with our ratio, all while disrupting opposing offensive lines."
Shologan has played for Saskatchewan, Ottawa and Winnipeg over his nine-year CFL career. He has amassed 204 tackles, 25 sacks and six fumble recoveries.
