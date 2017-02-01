New Jaguars coach Marrone retains 4 more, rounds out staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone rounded out his staff Wednesday by filling the final eight spots, including retaining four more assistants from Gus Bradley's regime.

Marrone kept tight ends coach Ron Middleton along with Mike Mallory, Mike Rutenberg and John Donovan. Mallory, who had been the special teams co-ordinator the last four seasons, will now be assistant special teams co-ordinator . Rutenberg remains a defensive assistant, and Donovan remains an offensive assistant.