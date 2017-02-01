No contest: Heat push streak to 9, roll Hawks 116-93

MIAMI — Ask anyone in the Miami Heat locker room how this is happening, and the answers will all be largely the same.

They can't explain.

That doesn't bother them, either.

The NBA's hottest team stayed that way Wednesday night, as Goran Dragic scored 27 points, Dion Waiters added 20 and the Heat had no trouble with the Atlanta Hawks on the way to a 116-93 win. It was the ninth straight win for the Heat, the longest current run in the league and Miami's best streak since winning 10 in a row from Nov. 12-Dec. 1, 2013.

"We're just having fun," Waiters said.

It matched the largest victory margin of the season for Miami (20-30), which plays its next six games against opponents with losing records. A team that was on the cusp of having the NBA's worst record just a couple weeks ago is now in the thick of a playoff race, and dominated a Hawks team that beat Miami in the first two matchups between the clubs this season.

"A lot of credit to Miami. They're playing really, really good basketball," Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "You can see why they've won nine games in a row now. Both ends of the court, their activity, their aggressiveness, just really impressed with their players, their coaching staff, everything they're doing."

Hassan Whiteside scored 18 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for the Heat. James Johnson scored 16 points before getting ejected in the fourth quarter for Miami (20-30).

Kent Bazemore scored 14 and Dennis Schroder scored 12 for the Hawks (28-21).

"They're doing a great job," Schroder said after complimenting Waiters, Dragic, Johnson and Whiteside. "And we didn't."

Atlanta's Taurean Prince was ejected midway through the fourth quarter for pulling Whiteside down from behind and being assessed a flagrant two. James Johnson retaliated in Whiteside's defence and was ejected after getting a technical.

That was about the only moment in which the game was competitive after halftime. Miami tied San Antonio for the third-best streak in the NBA this season, with only Golden State (12) and Houston (10) having more consecutive wins.

"It hasn't been about the result for us," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "We felt like our team was getting better. And throughout all of it, you do have to maintain perspective."

TIP-INS

Hawks: Atlanta outscored Miami 108-72 in the paint in the first two meetings between the clubs. The Hawks were outscored 54-36 in the paint Wednesday. ... Dwight Howard (six points, 11 rebounds) saw his string of five consecutive double-doubles end. ... Atlanta had 13 assists, to Miami's 23.

Heat: Miami led by as many as 26. ... Dragic has drawn fouls on four 3-point attempts in his last three games. ... Atlanta's Paul Millsap drew a technical at the end of the first half, so Dragic took and made the subsequent free throw — 15 minutes later. He then made a 3-pointer on the same possession. ... Waiters has at least 17 points in each of his last seven games.

HOUSTON, HELLO

With the Hawks going to Houston on Thursday, it should mark Howard's first time playing there as an opponent since Dec. 4, 2012. Howard spent the last three seasons with the Rockets, averaging 16 points and 11.7 rebounds. He signed a three-year, $70.5 million deal with the Hawks last summer.

WHITESIDE MARKS

Whiteside's 10th rebound was No. 2,000 of his career. He also had two blocks, leaving him one shy of No. 500 there.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Visit Houston on Thursday, ending a quick two-game trip.