No Williams sisters or Kerber for Germany-US in Fed Cup

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Angelique Kerber will sit out the first-round Fed Cup matches between the United States and Germany.

New U.S. captain Kathy Rinaldi announced her roster on Wednesday for the best-of-five series on Feb. 11-12 in Maui, Hawaii.

The Williams sisters met in the Australian Open final, with Serena winning her 23rd Grand Slam title. Serena also replaced Kerber, who was the Australian Open defending champion, at No. 1 in the WTA rankings this week.

The American team will include Australian Open singles semifinalist CoCo Vandeweghe, Australian Open doubles champion Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Alison Riske and Shelby Rodgers.

The German roster includes Laura Siegemund, Andrea Petkovic, Julia Goerges and Carina Witthoeft.