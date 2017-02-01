Oilers acquire forward Samuelsson from Arizona for forward Moroz

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have acquired forward Henrik Samuelsson from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for forward Mitchell Moroz.

Samuelsson, 22, was a first-round draft pick of the Coyotes (27th overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft. The Pittsburgh native has appeared in three NHL games with Arizona.

This season with the American Hockey League's Tucson Roadrunners, the six-foot-three, 209-pound forward has three points (two goals, one assist) in 20 games. Over three seasons, Samuelsson has appeared in 131 AHL games, registering 55 points (23 goals, 32 assist) and 102 penalty minutes.

Moroz, a 6-2, 214-pound left-wing from Calgary, has a goal and two assists in 17 games with AHL Bakersfield this season.

A second-round pick, 32nd overall, by Edmonton in 2012, the 22 year-old Moroz has 11 goals and 11 assists in 123 career AHL games.