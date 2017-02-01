Pirates 1B/OF Josh Bell undergoes left knee surgery

Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman/outfielder Josh Bell underwent left knee surgery on Wednesday and could miss the start of spring training later this month.

Bell told the team last month he was dealing with discomfort in the knee. Team doctors recommended surgery to remove a loose body they believe was causing the problem. Bell is expected to return to baseball activities in two to four weeks. Position players are scheduled to report for spring training on Feb. 16, with their first workout on Feb. 17.