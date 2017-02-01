QMJHL Roundup: Boucher's hat trick leads Remparts past Tigres 4-1
A
A
Share via Email
QUEBEC — Matthew Boucher had a hat trick to lead the Quebec Remparts past the Victoriaville Tigres 4-1 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.
Christian Huntley's power-play goal at the 13:57 mark of the second period was the eventual winner for Quebec (25-21-4). Evgeny Kiselev made 33 saves for the win.
Alexandre Goulet replied for the Tigres (25-18-6) on the power play. James Povall stopped 20-of-23 shots in Victoriaville's net.
The Remparts went 1 for 3 on the power play and the Tigres were 1 for 5 with the man advantage.
---
CATARACTES 4 OCEANIC 2
SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Vincent Senez scored twice as the Cataractes rallied past Rimouski.
Dennis Yan and Antoine Demers also had goals as Shawinigan (33-13-3) came back from a 2-0 deficit.
Tyler Boland and Carson MacKinnon built the early lead for the Oceanic (22-25-4).
Most Popular
-
Snow coming to Halifax could make for messy commute, parking ban put into place
-
Toronto filmmaker and environmentalist Rob Stewart disappears on Florida dive
-
University faculty call on schools to drop 'disrespectful' lawsuit against NSTU
-
'No, I'm done': Calgary police officer's public resignation is final