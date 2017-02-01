Rain delays start of 2nd NZ vs Australia ODI

NAPIER, New Zealand — Rain has delayed the start of the second limited-overs international between New Zealand and Australia at McLean Park.

The toss was due to be made Thursday at 1.30 p.m. local time ahead of the day-night match but at that point the pitch and bowler's run-ups were still covered and there was no indication when play might begin.

The outfield is already saturated and it is likely to be several hours before play gets underway.

Lineups aren't finalized, although Dean Brownlie is expected to open the batting for New Zealand in place of Martin Guptill, who has a hamstring injury.

Aaron Finch will again captain the World Cup-winning Australians in place of the injured Steve Smith and Matthew Wade.