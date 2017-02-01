Royals announce $12 million, 2-year deal with Brandon Moss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals announced their $12 million, two-year contract with first baseman and outfielder Brandon Moss on Wednesday, a deal that includes a mutual option for 2019.

The sides agreed to the contract earlier this week, but Moss still needed to pass a physical.

He gets $3.75 million this year and $7.25 million in 2018, and the mutual option is for $10 million with a $1 million buyout. Moss can earn $500,000 annually in performance bonuses based on plate appearances: $50,000 each for 275 and each additional 25 through 500.

The 33-year-old is likely to fill the designated hitter spot vacated by Kendrys Morales, who became a free agent and signed with the Blue Jays. He hit .225 in 128 games with the Cardinals last season, but he also had 28 homers and 67 RBIs.