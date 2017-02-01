Russia loses 2012 Olympic silver in women's 4x400 relay

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Russia has been stripped of an Olympic silver medal from the women's 4x400-meter relay at the 2012 London Games for doping.

Antonina Krivoshapka tested positive for the anabolic steroid turinabol in reanalysis of samples from the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, the IOC said Wednesday.

Russia previously lost its women's 4x400 silver from the 2008 Beijing Olympics in a separate doping case.

The IOC has yet to decide if medals will be reallocated. Jamaica was third in the London relay, which was won by the United States. Ukraine was fourth.

The IOC also disqualified Krivoshapka from her sixth-place finish in the individual 400 in London.

Krivoshapka now faces being banned by the IAAF, a move that could threaten her relay gold and individual bronze from the 2013 world championships in Moscow. The U.S. was second in the 4x400 relay and could be in line for gold.

The 29-year-old Krivoshapka has won an array of medals at worlds, European outdoor and European indoor championships.

She became the 17th London medallist caught in an IOC program of re-analyzing samples using a newer test which traces use of steroids going back weeks instead of days.

The IOC announced two more doping cases Wednesday, lifting the London total to 40 athletes caught, including 13 from Russia.