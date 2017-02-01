Santa Clara to host CONCACAF Gold Cup final on July 26
MIAMI — This year's CONCACAF Gold Cup final will be played on July 26 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football announced first-round sites in December and the site of the final on Wednesday. The 12-nation tournament opens July 7 at Harrison, New Jersey.
The United States and defending champion Mexico head a field that includes Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, French Guyana, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique and Panama. The final spot will be determined by a playoff between Haiti and Nicaragua in March.
