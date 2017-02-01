Toronto Argonauts sign former NFL linebacker Victor Butler to CFL deal

TORONTO — Linebacker Victor Butler, who was suspended in 2015 for violating the NFL's drug policy, was among three Americans signed by the Toronto Argonauts on Wednesday.

Also joining the CFL team are receivers Chuck Jacobs and RJ Harris.

The six-foot-two, 245-pound Butler spent seven NFL seasons with Dallas (2009-12), New Orleans (2013), Arizona and Indianapolis (2014) and the New York Giants (20015). He was suspended for the first four games of the '15 campaign for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Butler played collegiately at Oregan State and was a 2009 fourth-round pick of the Cowboys.

Jacobs joined Toronto's practice roster late last year after spending part of four seasons in the NFL with Baltimore and San Francisco. The six-foot, 178-pound Jacobs played his college football at Utah State.