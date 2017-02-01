Video game simulation has New England rallying to edge Falcons in Super Bowl

A video game simulation has the New England Patriots lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The Patriots rallied late to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 27-24 in the Super Bowl simulation using EA Sports' "Madden NFL 17."

The simulation has New England quarterback Tom Brady winning MVP honours after completing 30 for 39 attempts for 305 yards and three touchdowns.

Atlanta led early, on a Tevin Coleman touchdown reception. But Brady hit Chris Hogan for a 38-yard play-action TD pass to tie the game.

The Falcons regained the lead, finishing off a TD drive with a five-yard Devonta Freeman run. After trading field goals, Atlanta led 17-10 at the half.

New England pulled ahead in the second half with a Dion Lewis TD reception and field goal for a 20-17 lead. Matt Ryan responded with a 12-yard touchdown to Mohamed Sanu Sr. for a 24-20 lead.

With under four minutes left to play, Brady mounted a comeback. Facing a fourth and four with only 20 seconds left, Brady hit Julian Edelman for the game-winning touchdown.