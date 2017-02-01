WHL Roundup: Estephan lifts Hurricanes over Wheat Kings in 4-3 shootout victory

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Giorgio Estephan was the lone scorer in the shootout as the Lethbridge Hurricanes edged the Brandon Wheat Kings 4-3 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.

Tyler Wong forced overtime for Lethbridge (29-15-7) with his goal 6:25 into the third period. Egor Babenko and Matt Alfaro both scored in the second for the Hurricanes, while Ryan Gilchrist made 31 saves and turned away three skaters in the shootout.

Tanner Kaspick, Nolan Patrick and Reid Duke replied for Brandon (24-19-6). Logan Thompson stopped 30 shots in net.

Lethbridge went 1 for 7 on the power play and the Wheat Kings were 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

WINTERHAWKS 4 SILVERTIPS 3 (OT)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Joachim Blichfeld had the overtime winner as the Winterhawks topped Everett.

Evan Weinger, Colton Veloso and Alex Overhardt supplied the offence in regulation time for Portland (26-21-3).

Aaron Irving, Devon Skoleski and Brian King responded for the Silvertips (30-9-10), who are winless in five.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 4 BLAZERS 3 (OT)

KENT, Wash. — Keegan Kolesar scored his second goal of the night in overtime as Seattle nipped Kamloops.

Ethan Bear and Sami Moilanen had the other goals for the Thunderbirds (30-15-4).

Lane Bauer had a pair of goals for the Blazers (31-17-4) and Deven Sideroff chipped in as well.

---

TIGERS 4 ICE 3

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — John Dahlstrom had the winner early in the third as the Tigers slipped past Kootenay.

Mason Shaw and Mark Rassell both had power-play goals for the Tigers (35-15-1). Clayton Kirichenko also scored.

Brett Davis struck twice for the Ice (12-32-8) and Jake Elmer found the back of the net.