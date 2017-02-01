Zenit signs defender Ivanovic from Chelsea
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Defender Branislav Ivanovic has left Chelsea to join Russian club Zenit St. Petersburg.
With Chelsea, Ivanovic won two Premier League, one Champions League and one Europa League title.
Ivanovic, who speaks fluent Russian and spent two years with Lokomotiv Moscow prior to joining Chelsea in 2008, will join a Zenit team which is five points off the lead in the Russian league.