76ers' without Embiid, Noel for matchup against Spurs
A
A
Share via Email
SAN ANTONIO — Philadelphia
The 76ers will also be without Nerlens Noel, who has an upper respiratory infection, and Robert Covington is out with a bruised right hand.
Embiid will have his knee looked at Friday, and a decision will be made at that time about his availability for Saturday's game in Miami.
The leading Rookie of the Year candidate, Embiid is averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 31 games. The 7-footer has sat out 12 games previously for rest after missing all of the prior two seasons recovering from a pair of surgeries on his right foot.
San Antonio will be without LaMarcus Aldridge, who has a sore right knee. He has missed three games this season, including two for rest. The 6-foot-11 forward is averaging 17.5 points and 7.2 rebounds in his second season with the Spurs.
San Antonio is already without starting
Most Popular
-
'Worst call yet': Trump's tense chat with Australian PM strains strong alliance
-
Halifax police trying to locate missing woman last seen at airport
-
Trump threatens Berkeley after protests scrap Milo Yiannopoulos speech
-
'Don’t ever let anyone stop you:' Halifax woman uses pageant as platform to speak out on bullying, abuse