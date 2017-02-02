Barcelona to announce Ronaldinho as its new ambassador

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona is going to name former player Ronaldinho as a club ambassador.

The deal with the Brazilian playmaker will be signed on Friday at Camp Nou Stadium, the club said on Thursday.

Barcelona originally said Ronaldinho would sign on "for the next 10 years," but the information was later changed on its website to say "for the coming years."

Ronaldinho will join former club players in matches around the world, and will take part in clinics, training sessions, and other club activities, including soccer academies. He will also attend Barcelona Foundation events related to UNICEF and other projects.

Ronaldinho played for Barcelona from 2003-08, helping the club win the Champions League in 2006 and Spanish leagues in 2005 and 2006.

He was twice voted the world's best player, in 2004 and 2005.

The 36-year-old Ronaldinho still hasn't officially retired, but has been without a club since 2015.

Until recently, he was negotiating a possible return to Brazilian club Coritiba.