Butler scores 28 and Bulls rout Thunder 128-100

OKLAHOMA CITY — Jimmy Butler scored 28 points to help the Chicago Bulls rout the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-100 on Wednesday night.

Dwyane Wade had 18 points and seven assists for the Bulls, who shot 60 per cent from the field overall and 68 per cent in the second half.

Russell Westbrook had 28 points and eight assists and Jerami Grant scored a season-high 15 points for the Thunder, who lost their third straight overall and had their five-game home winning streak snapped. It took until the fourth quarter for someone other than Westbrook to reach 10 points for the Thunder. Oklahoma City shot just 38 per cent from the field and made 10 of 37 3-pointers. It was the second-worst loss of the season for Oklahoma City, behind a 34-point loss in Memphis.

Butler scored 18 points in the first half to help the Bulls take a 55-47 lead at the break.

Chicago started the second half on a 17-4 run to take a 72-51 lead. The Thunder trimmed the deficit to 14, but the Bulls bounced right back and led 94-73 at the end of the third quarter.

Westbrook played less than a minute in the fourth quarter, sitting down for good with 8:14 remaining and the Bulls ahead 108-82.

TIP INS

Bulls: G Jerian Grant and his brother, Jerami were on opposing teams. Jerian scored 12 points. The game ended with Jerami playfully guarding Jerian. ... Chicago's Cristiano Felicio made a hook shot as time expired in the first quarter to put the Bulls up 21-20. ... C Robin Lopez was issued a technical foul in the third quarter. ... Chicago won 105-96 on Christmas Day last season in Oklahoma City.

Thunder: C Enes Kanter missed his third consecutive game with a fractured right forearm. He was on the bench with a cast on the arm. ... F Domantas Sabonis went 0 for 5 in the first half and finished 1 for 10 with two points.

UP NEXT

The Bulls will play at the Houston Rockets on Friday.

The Thunder will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

