Dahria Beatty top Canadian at under-23 world ski championships

SOLDIER HOLLOW, Utah — Dahria Beatty finished as the top Canadian at the Nordic under-23 world ski championships on Thursday after placing 16th in the women's 10-kilometre skate-ski race in Soldier Hollow, Utah.

The 22-year-old athlete took on the punishing course, in gusty winds at high altitude where she finished just outside the top 15 with a time of 27 minutes 39.8 seconds.

"It was extremely hard today," said Beatty. "The courses here are really tough. I tried to go out fairly conservatively today. I started smooth and was able to build into the second lap where I was in good position in the top-10.

"I tried to pace the race well but I still ended up blowing up in the last 2.5 kilometres. The last big climb was a very painful one today."

Enjoying a season of steady progression on the World Cup, Beatty was 12th in her opening sprint race at the under-23 world championships, but is searching for more in the distance events.

"I definitely haven't figured out how to save my legs on the 5 kilometre course here at Soldier Hollow yet, but in the end I was happy with my effort. I hope to put together a stronger performance all the way to the finish line in the skiathlon."

Sweden's Anna Dyvik won the race with a time of 26:14.0. Norway's Tiril Udnes Weng was second at 26:30.8, while Norway's Lovise Heimdal posted a bronze medal time of 26:37.0.

Three other Canadian women also suited up on Thursday. Frederique Vezina, of Saint-Ferreol-Les-Neiges, Que., was 25th at 28:12.8. Katherine Stewart-Jones, of Chelsea, Que., placed 27th (28:21.8), while Jennifer Jackson, of Barrie, Ont., finished 37th (29:45.8).

Evan Palmer-Charrette, of Thunder Bay, Ont., was the top Canadian in the men's 15-kilometre skate ski race, finishing 34th (36:15.9). Alexis Dumas, of Quebec City, skied to 38th (36:48.6), while Julien Lamoureux, of Sainte-Julie, Que., was 43rd (37:12.4) and Toronto's Scott James Hill was 49th (39:10.9).