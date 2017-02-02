Davis Cup: Australia takes 1-0 lead over Czech Republic

MELBOURNE, Australia — Jordan Thompson made his Davis Cup singles debut by defeating Jiri Veseley 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 on Friday, finishing the match with an ace to give Australia a 1-0 lead over Czech Republic in their World Group first-round match.

Nick Kyrgios, Australia's top-ranked player, faced Jan Satral in the second singles match Friday hoping to give the hosts a 2-0 lead on hard courts at Kooyong.

The 22-year-old Thompson was called into the team when Australia's No. 2-ranked player, Bernard Tomic, made himself unavailable for selection.

Thompson, who opened the match by breaking Veseley's serve, did the same in the ninth game of the third set before serving out the match.