Falcons concerned about ailing Pro Bowl C Alex Mack
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
HOUSTON — Super Bowl week has gone smoothly for the Atlanta Falcons.
Until Thursday.
Pro Bowl
Mack was injured in the NFC championship against Green Bay but managed to stay in the game. He didn't practice last week, and he's been listed as limited this week.
While he's likely to play, Quinn showed a bit of doubt when he said "I'm not panicked, but I'm concerned."
Receiver Julio Jones (toe) was also limited in Thursday's practice. Dwight Freeney didn't practice, but it was really just a rest day for the 36-year-old defensive end.
___
For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Most Popular
-
'Worst call yet': Trump's tense chat with Australian PM strains strong alliance
-
Halifax police trying to locate missing woman last seen at airport
-
Trump threatens Berkeley after protests scrap Milo Yiannopoulos speech
-
'Don’t ever let anyone stop you:' Halifax woman uses pageant as platform to speak out on bullying, abuse