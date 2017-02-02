How They Were Built
2005 — DT Jonathan babineaux, 2nd.
2008 — QB Matt Ryan, 1st.
2011 — WR Julio Jones, 1st; P Matt Bosher, 6th.
2013 — CB Robert Alford, 2nd; TE Levine Toilolo, 4th-B.
2014 — OT Jake Matthews, 1st; DT Ra-Shede Hageman, 2nd; RB Devonta Freeman, 4th-A; S Ricardo Allen, 5th-A.
2015 — LB Vick Beasley, 1st; CB Jalen Collins, 2nd; RB Tevon Coleman, 3rd; WR Justin Hardy-4th; DT Grady Jarrett, 5th.
2016 — S Keanu Neal, 1st; LB Deion Jones, 2nd; TE Austin Hooper, 3rd; LB DeVondre Campbel, 4th; G Wes Schweitzer, 6th.
|Free Agents
2009 — K Matt Bryant.
2012 — LS Josh Harris.
2013 — FB Patrick DiMarco, LB Paul Worrilow, OT Ryan Schraeder.
2014 — DE Tyson Jackson, WR Eric Weems.
2015 — WR Nick Williams, RB Terron Ward, C.J. Goowin; LB Brooks Reed; G Ben Garland; TE D.J. Tialavea.
2016 — WR Aldrick Robinson, S Sharrod Neasman, CB Deji Olatoye, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, CB Brian Poole, S Dashon Goldson, LB Philip Wheeler, LB Josh Keyes, G Chris Chester, OT Tom Compton, TE Joshua Perkins, DT Joe Vellano.
|Unrestricted Free Agents
2016 — QB Matt Schaub (Baltimore), DE Dwight Freeney (Arizona), WR Mohamed Sanu (Cincinnati), C Alex Mack (Cleveland), LB LaRoy Reynolds (Chicago), OT Tom Compton (Washington), LB Courtney Upshaw (Baltimore).
|Trade
2015 — G Andy Levitre (Tennessee).
|Waivers
2016 — WR Taylor Gabriel (Cleveland).
