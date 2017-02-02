Kreider scores in OT, Rangers beat Sabres 2-1

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Chris Kreider scored 3:56 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 Thursday night to snap a two-game losing streak.

Mats Zuccarello scored in regulation and Henrik Lundqvist stopped 36 shot, including two in the extra period, for the Rangers. J.T. Miller had assists on both goals to help New York get its league-leading 18th road win, including 11th in the last 13.

On the winning goal, Kreider took a pass from Miller and buried a wrist shot from the right circle for his 20th of the season.

Cody Franson scored and Robin Lehner stopped 42 shots for Buffalo, which has lost three straight.

Buffalo had beaten New York in two earlier meetings this season and was trying for its first sweep of the Rangers since the 2006-07 season.

Franson got the tying goal for Buffalo with 5:31 remaining in the third period. Franson gathered a loose puck in the high slot and beat Lundqvist with a wrist shot for his third of the season.

Zuccarello scored his 10th on a power play to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead with 2:10 left in the second. Positioned in front of the net, Zuccarello lifted his stick to deflect Ryan McDonagh's slap shot from the point. The puck floated over Lehner's shoulder and bounced in off the crossbar.

New York had scored on just one of its previous 18 power plays before Zuccarello's goal.

The scoreless first period was full of scoring chances. Lehner made 14 saves and Lundqvist had 12 shots — including four on Buffalo's two power plays.

NOTES: Sabres D Zach Bogosian left the game late in the first period with a mid-body injury and did not return. ... New York's Alain Vigneault coached in his 1,103rd game, passing Billy Reay for 17th on the NHL's all-time list. ... Buffalo placed C Cal O'Reilly on waivers Thursday. Nicolas Deslauriers, a healthy scratch the previous two games, took his place on the fourth line. ... Zuccarello has 19 points in his last 18 games. ... Miller leads the Rangers with a point in 29 games this season.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Host Calgary on Sunday.