Officials tell fans how to spot fake Super Bowl tickets
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
HOUSTON — NFL and law enforcement officials say fans can tell if they are buying real Super Bowl tickets by checking for the heat-sensitive logos.
On the front of each ticket is a full polymer graphic that is raised and the back features a true
"Every year we see fans arrive at the stadium on game day only to be turned away at the gate having bought counterfeit tickets," NFL senior counsel Michael Buchwald said Thursday. "The quality of counterfeit tickets can be quite sophisticated but no matter how real the tickets may look a fake ticket will not get you into the game on Sunday. That's why we strongly discourage fans from buying tickets from any suspicious sources."
The league and law enforcement officials announced Thursday that a yearlong effort called Operation Team Player had netted more than 260,000 counterfeit sports items worth about $20 million. They urged fans to be on the lookout for criminals passing off fake items and tickets in the days leading up to Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.
Buchwald urged fans to only buy tickets from reputable sources and described several security features they can look for the make sure the tickets they are buying are real.
Local law enforcement officials have already seized about $500,000 in counterfeit Super Bowl merchandise and will continue to work undercover with NFL brand experts to stop the sale of other fake items. As the officials spoke on Thursday morning they stood behind a table filled with some of the counterfeit items they'd already collected. There was a powder blue Earl Campbell jersey, a jersey of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and a couple of Houston Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins. There were also Super Bowl T-shirts, winter caps and baseball caps that had been seized.
"The message should be pretty clear to the public, if you are buying something from the NFL that you want to give to your child as a keepsake long-term, buy an NFL product," said Houston precinct one constable Alan Rosen. "Because the garbage that you see up here is going to fall apart and it's not going to be worth anything either."
Rosen said they've seen far more counterfeit merchandise than tickets so far, but he expects to start finding more people selling fake tickets as the game gets closer. He also warned that those who counterfeit tickets have gotten so good that fans might not be able to tell they aren't real.
"If you're not trained on it I would say it would be very difficult for you to do that," Rosen said. "So that's why it's so important to buy it from a reputable source because you could be spending money for nothing."
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Most Popular
-
Deal gone wrong: Nova Scotia court to decide how to split $100K grand prize
-
'Don’t ever let anyone stop you:' Halifax woman uses pageant as platform to speak out on bullying, abuse
-
Trump gave a Black History Month speech about the persecution of Donald Trump
-
Man, woman killed after head-on crash on Nova Scotia's Highway 103