QMJHL Roundup: Antoine Morand overtime hero as Titan top Mooseheads 4-3
A
A
Share via Email
HALIFAX — Antoine Morand scored 1:35 into overtime as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan edged the Halifax Mooseheads 4-3 on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.
Daniil Miromanov, Noah Dobson and Kynan Berger had goals in regulation time as Acadie-Bathurst (26-18-5) built a 3-1 lead by the 7:51 mark of the third period. Reilly Pickard made 34 saves for the win.
Frederic Aube forced the extra period with a goal in the last minute of the third period for Halifax (23-22-5). Connor Moynihan and Nico Hischier also scored. Blade Mann-Dixon stopped 25-of-29 shots in net for the Mooseheads.
Both teams were 1 for 6 on the power play.
---
ISLANDERS 8 WILDCATS 5
MONCTON, N.B. — Adam Marsh struck twice, including the eventual winner, as Charlotteotwn routed the Wildcats.
Keith Getson had back-to-back goals less than a minute apart in the second period for the Islanders (31-15-3), while Francois Beauchemin, Carl Neill, Kameron Kielly and Guillaume Brisebois rounded out the attack.
G. Blackmore scored and added two assists for Moncton (13-32-3), while Samuel Meisenheimer, Jeremy McKenna, Mika Cyr and Duncan MacIntyre chipped in as well.
---
TIGRES 6 VOLTIGEURS 2
DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Maxime Comtois had a pair of goals, one shorthanded, as Victoriaville rolled past the Voltigeurs.
Tristan Pomerleau had the eventual winner for the Tigres (26-18-6). James Phelan, Felix Lauzon and Pascal Laberge also scored.
Nicolas Guay and Xavier Bernard replied for Drummondville (21-24-5).
---
SAGUENEENS 6 HUSKIES 2
CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Nicolas Roy had two goals and two assists as the Sagueneens topped Rouyn-Noranda.
Jeremy Groleau, Dmitry Zhukenov, Kevin Klima and Joey Ratelle also found the back of the net for Chicoutimi (27-19-4).
Peter Abbandonato and Bruno-Carl Denis had power-play goals for the Huskies (30-13-6).
Most Popular
-
Man, woman killed after head-on crash on Nova Scotia's Highway 103
-
Deal gone wrong: Nova Scotia court to decide how to split $100K grand prize
-
'Worst call yet': Trump's tense chat with Australian PM strains strong alliance
-
Nova Scotia teachers can now supervise trips planned before work-to-rule began: union