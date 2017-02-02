Spurs' Aldridge to miss 76ers game with sore knee
SAN ANTONIO — Spurs power forward LaMarcus Aldridge will not play against the Philadelphia 76ers because of a sore right knee.
San Antonio is already without Pau Gasol, its starting
San Antonio has used a rotation of Dewayne Dedmon, David Lee and Davis Bertans to start in Gasol's place.
Aldridge has missed three games this season, including two for rest. The 6-foot-11 forward is averaging 17.5 points and 7.2 rebounds in his second season with the Spurs.
San Antonio enters Thursday night's game at 37-10, the league's second-best record behind Golden State (42-7).
