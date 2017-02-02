Sports

Spurs' Aldridge to miss 76ers game with sore knee

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Domantas Sabonis (3) attempts to shoot as he is defended by San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs power forward LaMarcus Aldridge will not play against the Philadelphia 76ers because of a sore right knee.

San Antonio is already without Pau Gasol, its starting centre , who underwent surgery Jan. 20 to repair a broken left ring finger. Gasol broke his fourth metacarpal Jan. 19 while warming up before the Spurs' home game against Denver. The 7-footer was expected to miss four to six weeks due to the injury.

San Antonio has used a rotation of Dewayne Dedmon, David Lee and Davis Bertans to start in Gasol's place.

Aldridge has missed three games this season, including two for rest. The 6-foot-11 forward is averaging 17.5 points and 7.2 rebounds in his second season with the Spurs.

San Antonio enters Thursday night's game at 37-10, the league's second-best record behind Golden State (42-7).

