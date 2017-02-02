Star autographs take 21st century twist for social media
HOUSTON — Giving a fan an autograph and ensuring its authenticity suddenly has a 21st century twist perfect for social media.
Saints quarterback Drew Brees helped unveil Microsoft's new "social autograph" Thursday using Sketchable, a drawing app on Microsoft's new Surface Studio and Surface Hub devices.
Brees took photos with five fans, then he signed the photo using the pen allowing him to use Saints gold for his autograph. Then the signed photo can be shared on social media individually to the fan to re-tweet or post.
Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson first showed off the new autograph on "Conan " on Tuesday night.
Jeff Tran, director of sports and alliances at Microsoft, says the goal was to reinvent the traditional autograph to give fans a new digital and more personal memorabilia.
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .
