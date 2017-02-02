Toronto FC re-signs Canadian international forward Tosaint Ricketts

Toronto FC tied up another loose end Thursday, re-signing Canadian international forward Tosaint Ricketts to a new contract.

The 29-year-old from Edmonton joined Toronto mid-season last year, collecting four goals and one assist in 17 appearances.

"We are pleased to sign Tosaint to a new contract that will keep him at the club for the foreseeable future," Toronto FC GM Tim Bezbatchenko said in a statement. "Tosaint is a valued player for both TFC and the Canadian men's national team. He made an immediate impact upon signing and that continued throughout the season and our run to the MLS Cup."

Ricketts, who has 15 goals in 55 appearances for Canada, was used primarily off the bench by Toronto last season. His speed and size up front with the brawny Jozy Altidore gave defences a different look in the penalty box, with diminutive star striker Sebastian Giovinco dropping further back.

Ricketts's 2016 salary was US$81,333, according to the MLS Players Union.