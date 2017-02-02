Webb proves fitness to start for Wales against Italy
A
A
Share via Email
CARDIFF, Wales — Scrumhalf Rhys Webb will start for Wales in its opening Six Nations match against Italy after proving his fitness following two months out with an ankle injury.
Webb has only made two appearances,
In four other changes from the team that beat South Africa in November, there were recalls for props Nicky Smith and Samson Lee, lock Jake Ball and former captain Sam Warburton on Thursday.
Warburton, who has given up the armband to Alun-Wyn Jones, has been selected as a blindside flanker to allow Justin Tipuric to continue on the openside.
Experienced
___
Wales team: Leigh Halfpenny, George North, Jonathan Davies, Scott Williams, Liam Williams, Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb. Ross Moriarty, Justin Tipuric, Sam Warburton, Alun-Wyn Jones, Jake Ball, Samson Lee, Ken Owens, Nicky Smith. Reserves: Scott Baldwin, Rob Evans, Tomas Francis, Cory Hill, James King, Gareth Davies, Sam Davies, Jamie Roberts.
Most Popular
-
Halifax police trying to locate missing woman last seen at airport
-
Trump threatens Berkeley after protests scrap Milo Yiannopoulos speech
-
'Don’t ever let anyone stop you:' Halifax woman uses pageant as platform to speak out on bullying, abuse
-
The Latest: Trump questions Berkeley funding after Milo Yiannopoulos protest