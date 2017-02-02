WHL Roundup: Estephan lifts Hurricanes over Rebels in 3-2 overtime win

RED DEER, Alta. — Giorgio Estephan had his second goal of the night in overtime as the Lethbridge Hurricanes edged the Red Deer Rebels 3-2 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

Estephan also assisted on Tyler Wong's goal at the 17:34 mark of the third period that forced the extra period as Lethbridge (30-15-7) extended its point streak to 12 games including 10 wins. Stuart Skinner made 34 saves for the win.

Jared Freadrich and Brandon Hagel replied for Red Deer (22-21-8), while Lasse Petersen stopped 30 shots in net.

The Rebels were 1 for 3 on the power play and the Hurricanes had no man advantages.

---

BRONCOS 4 OIL KINGS 1

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Tyler Steenbergen had back-to-back goals, including the winner, as the Broncos topped Edmonton.

Kaden Elder and Aleksi Heponiemi also scored for Swift Current (26-17-8).

Brett Kemp opened scoring on the power play for the Oil Kings (18-29-4).

---

PATS 4 WARRIORS 3

REGINA — Connor Hobbs scored with 24 seconds left in regulation time as the Pats eked out a win over Moose Jaw.

Austin Wagner, Robbie Holmes and Nick Henry chipped in as well as Regina (35-6-7) won its sixth consecutive game.

Tanner Jeannot struck twice for the Warriors (30-14-7) and Brett Howden added his 26th goal of the season.

---

TIGERS 6 ICE 2

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Max Gerlach had a pair of goals to lead Medicine Hat past Kootenay.

James Hamblin scored the winner early in the third period as the Tigers (36-15-1) reeled off four unanswered goals. Matt Bradley and Gary Haden also scored in the third, while Mark Rassell found the back of the net in the second.

Brett Davis and Vince Loschiavo responded for the Ice (12-33-8).

---

WINTERHAWKS 4 BLAZERS 2

PORTLAND, Ore. — Skyler McKenzie had a goal and set up another as the Winterhawks doubled up on Kamloops.

Jake Gricius, Evan Weinger and Caleb Jones rounded out the attack for Portland (27-21-3).

Collin Shirley and Luc Smith scored for the Blazers (31-18-4).

---

AMERICANS 5 SILVERTIPS 1

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Morgan Geekie's 28th of the season was the eventual winner as Tri-City skated past Everett.

Juuso Valimaki, Kyle Olson and Vladislav Lukin also scored for the Americans (31-20-3).

Jake Christiansen was the lone scorer for the Silvertips (30-10-10).

---

ROCKETS 8 HITMEN 2

KELOWNA, B.C. — Nick Merkley scored twice, including the eventual winner, as the Rockets blasted Calgary.

Calvin Thurkauf and Dillon Dube also had two goals apiece for Kelowna (28-19-4). Nolan Foote and Devante Stephens had singles.

Beck Malenstyn and Luke Coleman provided the offence for the Hitmen (18-23-9).