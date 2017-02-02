Wild call up 2014 1st-round pick Alex Tuch

Tuch was the 18th overall selection in 2014 before he played two seasons at Boston College while tallying 32 goals and 30 assists in 77 games. In his first professional season for the Iowa Wild, the 20-year-old Tuch has 11 goals and 11 assists in 34 games. The 6-foot-4, 217-pound native of Syracuse, New York, who is one of several promising prospects in the Wild's system, played in the AHL All-Star Game on Monday.