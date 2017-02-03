All-Star Kevin Love doesn't expect Cavaliers to trade him
A
A
Share via Email
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Kevin Love doesn't believe the Cleveland Cavaliers will trade him.
Despite weeks of
Love missed Cleveland's past two games and sat out the second half of a game last week with back spasms. But he'll return to the lineup Saturday when the Cavs visit the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. An MRI taken this work didn't reveal any structural damage, and Love said the team has a better handle on his back issue.
Love said he didn't receive a shot to help his back and he'd only get one as "a last resort."