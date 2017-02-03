AP source: Nashville Predators waive forward Mike Ribeiro

A person familiar with the situation says the Nashville Predators have waived forward Mike Ribeiro.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Friday on the condition of anonymity because the move hasn't been publicly announced.

Ribeiro, who turns 37 on Feb. 10, has four goals and 21 assists in 46 games this season but lately has been a frequent healthy scratch.

He had 15 goals and 47 assists in 2014-15 during his first season in Nashville and followed that up with seven goals and 43 assists last season.

Ribeiro has 228 goals and 565 assists in 1,074 career games with Montreal (1999-2006), Dallas (2006-12), Washington (2012-13), Phoenix (2013-14) and Nashville (2014-17).

