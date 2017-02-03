Canadian offensive lineman Justin Senior invited to participate in NFL combine

Canadian Justin Senior will get another opportunity to strut his stuff before NFL officials.

The six-foot-five, 310-pound Mississippi State offensive tackle has been invited to participate in the NFL combine later this month in Indianapolis.

Senior, a native Jamaican who grew up in Montreal, took part in the Senior Bowl last month in Mobile, Ala.

Senior was a three-year starter at Mississippi State and captured the 2016 Kent Hull Trophy as the state of Mississippi's top offensive lineman.