CAS bars Jeonbuk Motors from Asian Champions League

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The Court of Arbitration for Sport has blocked Asian Champions League winner Jeonbuk Motors from defending its title because of a bribery scandal.

CAS says it dismissed the South Korean club's request for an interim order to freeze the ban imposed by the Asian Football Confederation.

The order was issued Friday, four days before playoff matches involving another Korean club which replaced Jeonbuk Motors.

The AFC says "it is the utmost priority for the AFC to protect the integrity and image of its competitions."

Jeonbuk Motors, which won its second Asian Champions League title in November, was removed from the 2017 competition because a club scout was found guilty of bribing referees in 2014.