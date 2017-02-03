Daniel Carr scores twice in AHL return as IceCaps down Penguins 5-2

WILKES BARRE, Pa. — Daniel Carr scored twice in his return to the American Hockey League as the St. John's IceCaps downed the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 5-2 on Friday night.

Carr was reassigned to the IceCaps on Wednesday by the Montreal Canadiens, where he had two goals and six assists in 31 NHL games.

Michael McCarron had a goal and two assists for St. John's (21-18-6) with Ryan Johnston and Bobby Farnham also chipping in. Charlie Lindgren made 25 saves for the win in net.

Ethan Prow and Derrick Pouliot found the back of the net for the Penguins (33-10-3), who had their four game winning streak snapped. Tristan Jarry turned aside 21-of-25 shots in defeat.