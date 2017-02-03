Davis Cup: Serbia leads Russia 2-0

NIŠ, Serbia — Novak Djokovic was struggling before Daniil Medvedev retired with cramps and handed Serbia a 2-0 lead against Russia in their Davis Cup first-round tie on Friday.

Djokovic, playing his first match since a second-round loss at the Australian Open, won 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, 1-0 after producing a mediocre serve throughout the match on an indoor hard court.